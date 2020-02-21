Cat dumped, left in taped up box at Clinton Township mobile home park

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A cat was dumped and left in a taped up box at the Silver Springs Mobile Home Park in Clinton Township this week.

William Elling from Young Masters Tree Service has rescued hundreds of animals. He rescued the cat while it was stuck up a spruce tree Thursday in Clinton Township.

“We had to coax him down some. He’s definitely a big guy," said Elling. The cat whose name is now Pumpkin would not have needed that help if he was never abandoned.

On Wednesday night one neighbor saw a woman pull up, dump the cat and take off.

“And then I saw a lady pull up and I saw a box being dropped off and then she pulled off,” said Elling. The cat was inside the box.

“It was just taped shut, no air holes, hand full of food and a dirty blanket,” he said.

When the box was opened Pumpkin ran up the tree. Several people tried for hours to get him to come down.

“I am an animal lover. We have rescued animals who cannot help themselves like we can help them,” he said.

Today investigators are trying to figure out who dumped Pumpkin in below freezing temperatures.