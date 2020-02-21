Man wanted in River Rouge double-homicide also suspect in fatal Detroit shooting

DETROIT – Police believe the man responsible for two people killed in River Rouge could be responsible for another fatal shooting on Detroit’s east side.

A 41-year-old man was found dead Friday morning inside a building near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Redmond Street.

Police believe Kenyel Brown, a man suspected of killing two men in River Rouge, could be responsible.

The investigation is ongoing.

U.S. Marshals said Brown is known to wear the camouflage jacket seen in the photo below.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Kenyel Brown (WDIV)