Vigil held for two people killed in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A vigil was held Friday night at the home of two people who were shot and killed in River Rouge this week.

The shooting happened Thursday around 9:55 p.m. at a home on Beechwood Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Family members tell Local 4 52-year-old Kimberly Green and 48-year-old Dorian Patterson were the two victims killed at the home on Beechwood Street Thursday.

They were found dead after a 44-year-old man who was also shot, directed an officer to the home. Family members say the shooting was senseless violence.

“Till the end of the road, we can’t let go,” sang the crowd of mourners together at the vigil. The surviving victim who directed officers to the bodies is in critical condition.

Police are hoping he recovers so they can get more information.

“It does not make any sense. Two people dead that didn’t have nothing to do with nothing. It’s maddening, we got to stop,” an attendee at the vigil told Local 4.