Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warming up nicely Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – The sun is shining as temperatures are rising Sunday afternoon. It becomes chilly overnight and more clouds return Monday. Chillier and slipperier weather returns for much of this week.

A southwesterly wind around an area of high pressure will bring higher temperatures Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 50°F or greater. It will be a perfect day for enjoying time outdoors with the family.

Sunset is that 6:15 p.m.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s after sunset.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

The next round of troublesome weather will have its origins in the desert southwest and will make it to the region Monday night. Rain and snow showers arrive and develop Monday night into Tuesday morning. During the day, Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Rain and snow showers will be on and off and persist Tuesday and Wednesday. An inch of snow will fall each day but will be counteracted by melting and thawing. Each day high temperatures will be near 40°F or slightly more.

Cold air from the storm wraps around into southeast Michigan on Thursday. Scattered snow showers are possible with temperatures in the 20s and 30s all day.

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier but colder. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the 20s and low 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

