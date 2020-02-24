Grow operation causes fire to rip through Midtown apartment building, officials say

DETROIT – A grow operation is responsible for a fire that ripped through an apartment building in Midtown Detroit, firefighters said.

The fire was reported Monday morning at the Brainard Apartments on Brainard Street near Second Avenue.

Heavy smoke from the corner unit sent neighbors in other nearby apartments outside.

“I heard the fire trucks passing by on Cass, and all of a sudden, like, ‘Wait, this is close,’” one resident said. “I look and see the smoke, and I’m, like, ‘This is close. I need to see what’s going on.’”

Fire crews said a grow operation is to blame.

“A plant -- marijuana factory in a residential building,” Detroit Fire Chief Marvin Parker said.

Residents inside the Brainard Apartments said they were awakened by smoke and flames.

“I saw all the flames and I was, like, ‘Woah, that’s crazy,’” one resident said. “I really hope it doesn’t spread throughout the whole thing.”

Everyone made it out of the building safely, officials said.