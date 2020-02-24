If there’s no speed limit posted, what speed should you go on Michigan roads?

We received this question about traffic stops through our 4YI form, where you can ask us anything about Michigan and/or Metro Detroit and we will do our best to get back with an answer(s).

Question:

“If there’s no speed limit sign posted, then what is the normal speed limit?” -- Anonymous

Answer:

The speed limit depends on where you are. Michigan Vehicle Code 257.627 establishes a person must drive a limit that is “careful and prudent" and shouldn’t exceed a limit that is “reasonable and proper.” The statute lists the limits for businesses, parks, residential areas and other roadways.

However, the unposted speed limit on public roadways is 55 mph, except on expressways where the unposted limit is 70 mph, according to Michigan Vehicle Code 257.628 while the limit for residential areas is 25 mph, according to Michigan State Police.

