Man charged with installing hidden cameras at Shelby Township tanning salon faced similar charges 10 years ago

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators believe a 38-year-old man installed motion-activated cameras in three rooms at a Shelby Township tanning salon, and those cameras were there since Christmas.

Brian Maciborski is charged with three counts of eavesdropping and one count of possession of analogues in connection with the cameras found at Chili Pepper’s Tanning.

Macborski also pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2005. Officials said he hid a camera in the bedroom of his 19-year-old neighbor. He was charged with two counts of installing an eavesdropping device and pleaded guilty to one count.

An off-duty police officer recently found the cameras in the tanning salon.

Officials said an employee helped lead investigators to Macborski. He was taken into custody Friday.

Officials said the cameras could be watched remotely, and they believe the video the cameras recorded was saved on a hard drive, which is missing.

“We believe that he’s been spending time trying to get rid of as much evidence as he could,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Macborski’s attorney disagrees that any video was hidden or destroyed.

“I’m not aware of anything destroyed or hidden or concealed or anything of that nature,” his attorney said.

Macborski is a handyman, so there are concerns that he may have installed cameras in people’s homes.