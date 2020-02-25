Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Jaden K. Davis, 16, has been missing since Saturday, according to Detroit police.

He was last seen by his mother at 10 a.m. in the 20200 block of Stratford Road. Police said he left the area after a verbal dispute with his mother and has not returned.

Davis was last seen walking south on Stratford wearing a bright blue hoodie and had a black backpack.

He is described as having a light complexion, being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.