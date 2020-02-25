WATCH: Body cam footage shows Wayne County Judge David Parrott’s drunken driving arrest in 2018

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – During court proceedings for a domestic assault charge this year, it was revealed that Wayne County Judge David Parrott was arrested for driving drunk in 2018.

Parrott, 55, is accused of driving his car off the road in Manistee County while intoxicated on Christmas Day 2018. That case was brought to light after he was charged with domestic violence and assault and battery in Metro Detroit earlier this month.

Watch body cam footage of the drunken driving arrest below.

Parrott has filed a 45-page appeal in an attempt to get the driving while intoxicated arrest thrown out, according to records. But case’s the file is more than a foot high -- a legal maneuver clearly designed to make the case disappear, experts said.

His pleadings showed that his breathalyzer result exceeded .10. The Manistee County Prosecutor said a blood draw also exceeded the legal limit of .08.