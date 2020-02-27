12 Michigan chefs, restaurants make 2020 James Beard Award semifinals

A slew of Michigan chefs and restaurants have been named to the James Beard Award semifinals.

The James Beard Foundation awards are among the most treasured for the restaurant industry in the national scene. Here’s a look at the Michigan semifinalists:

Best New Restaurant: Saffron De Twah, Detroit

Outstanding Baker: Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie, Detroit

Outstanding Hospitality: Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Ann Arbor, MI

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Lena Sareini, Selden Standard, Detroit

Outstanding Bar Program: Sugar House, Detroit

Outstanding Restaurateur: Sameer Eid and Samy Eid, Birmingham, MI, and Detroit (Phoenicia, Forest, Leila)

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH): Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit | Mike Ransom, Ima, Detroit | Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit | James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI | Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI | Abra Berens, Granor Farm, Three Oaks, MI

The 2020 James Beard Awards presented by Capital One will mark the 30th anniversary of America’s most coveted and comprehensive honors for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and other leaders in the food and beverage industry.

The winners will be announced in May. Check the full list here.