Milford police investigate rash of daytime home invasions

Police in Milford Township have been busy investigating a rash of home invasions.

“It’s a little scary,” resident Rachel Vaughan said.

Vaughan and her neighbors said they’re nervous because of the crimes.

“I have kids,” Vaughan said. “I didn’t expect it to happen in our neighborhoods.”

Milford police are investigating four home break-ins that happened in just two weeks in the Milford Township area.

Lieutenant Matthew Brumm with Milford police said they all happened during the day.

“Our first experience was Feb. 11, we had two on that day,” Brumm said.

The most recent incident was on Feb. 24 and police believe the same people are behind all of them.

“We have similar footprints that were found at the scenes,” Brumm said. "We have excellent video of a car.

Local 4 obtained security video of that vehicle. It’s a dark-colored or blue SUV with New York tags.

“Boot kicks to the doors, rapid entry, gabbing very little from the homes. As a matter of fact, the last one, just a pillowcase. Out of one house they took a 55-inch big screen TV and nothing else,” Brumm said.

Police and neighbors have questions about the incidents.

“I have no idea,” Vaughan said. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s quieter. I have no idea.”