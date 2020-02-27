Police investigate after skinned foxes found in Clinton Township dumpster

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Clinton Township police are investigating after several skinned foxes were thrown into a dumpster behind a bowling alley.

Authorities released a grainy image of the person who left the foxes in the dumpster. They want to speak with the person responsible.

Imperial Lanes is a family-owned bowling alley on Garfield Road. Police said the foxes were left in the dumpster by someone who pulled around back just after noon Monday.

Security camera footage shows him lurking and waiting for the bowling alley dumpsters to be emptied. Then he threw nine skinned fox carcasses inside, according to authorities.

Two employees found the foxes when they took out the trash, police said.

“Him and another young worker were traumatized,” said Angie Biondo, one of the owners of Imperial Lanes.

Biondo is now on a mission to find the person responsible. Police want to know if the man has the proper state licenses to trap fox. Either way, they’re calling this a case of illegal umping.

