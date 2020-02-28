27ºF

Chesterfield Township police seek bank robber

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who robbed First State Bank at 53950 Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township on Friday shortly before noon.

Police do not know the age or race of the robber and say the man was wearing clothes that hid his identity. He fled the bank on foot with cash. No weapon was used in the robbery, but the robber implied he had a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

