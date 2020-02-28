GM announces plans to create 1,270 new jobs at Lansing plants

LANSING, Mich. – General Motors is adding more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing manufacturing operations to meet customer demand for popular mid-size SUVs and to support the launch of two all-new Cadillac sedans.

GM will create 900 new jobs at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant to meet production demand and 370 new jobs at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after General Motors announced plans to create the new jobs.

“This is great news for our hardworking UAW members, their families, and the entire Lansing community. Everyone knows the best vehicles on the road are made by the industry’s best workforce right here in Michigan. From the $300 million investment in the Orion Assembly plant to the $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, we are excited about the future of manufacturing in Michigan. We are making strides every single day to cement Michigan’s status as a world leader in mobility, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep our foot on the gas,” said Whitmer.