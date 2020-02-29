3 Michigan men busted in connection with selling cocaine

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. – Police have completed a months-long investigation into a drug bust involving cocaine.

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with selling cocaine in Emmet County.

The arrests were made after the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement prepared and executed a search warrant at a home in Alanson where the cocaine was being stored and sold. Officers seized cocaine, cash and other evidence from the home.

The three suspects were in the home when the search warrant was executed. All three were arrested and are being held at the Emmet County Jail.

Police say 21-year-old Brett Eric Williams of Alanson was charged with delivery of cocaine and conspiracy to deliver cocaine.

Adam Nicholas Albrecht, 22, of Alanson was charged with delivery of cocaine, conspiracy to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.

Darren Andrew Robinson, 19, of Alanson was charged with delivery of cocaine and conspiracy to deliver cocaine.

(S.A.N.E)