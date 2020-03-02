Detroit woman’s month-long quarantine finally ends after cruise ship coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – A Detroit woman is finally getting home after a month of quarantine spurred by a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship.

Rosalind McDavid was aboard the Diamond Princess when the highly contagious illness started spreading, leading to a quarantine that began Feb. 4. McDavid and other passengers were stuck on the docked ship for 14 days.

When McDavid was finally able to fly back to the United States, she was quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in California for an additional two weeks.

“When they told us 14 more days, that was a shocker,” she said.

McDavid said that while it may seem like a nightmare from the outside, she had her sister and brother with her, and it wasn’t all that bad. In fact, she said they were treated fabulously during the quarantine.

McDavid had her temperature taken for the last time Monday morning, clearing her to head home.

“When I got my boarding pass, my arms went up,” McDavid said.

She’s expected to be back in Michigan at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. Not everyone received a medical clearance to return to their homes, McDavid said.