Northern Michigan man charged with possession of meth

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A Northern Michigan man was arrested by state police for possession of methamphetamine, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Feb. 23 on M-32 near Hall Road in Avery Township, officials said. The car was pulled over for an equipment violation, police said.

There were four people in the car, including Marcus Allen Mackay, 36, of Grayling, Michigan. Mackay was in the front passenger seat, officials said.

Mackay was arrested for possession of meth, according to authorities. The other three people were released at the scene.

Troopers got consent to search the car and no narcotics were found, police said. Mackay agreed to be searched, and troopers found a clear plastic bag containing what they believed to be meth in his pocket, according to authorities.

Mackay was arraigned at 88th District Court in Montmorency County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Friday.