I-75 closing again this weekend between 8 Mile, Square Lake roads for bridge demolition

Both directions of I-75 will be closed again this weekend between 8 Mile and Square Lake roads for bridge demolition and an upcoming traffic shift, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Tuesday.

From MDOT:

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, March 6, northbound and southbound I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile and Square Lake roads.

The closure is needed to demolish the John R. Road bridge and the turnaround structures for John R. Road and Nine Mile Road.

North of I-696, prep continues for an upcoming traffic shift between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

Both directions of I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, March 9.

Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing entrance ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m.

During the closure, both directions of I-75 traffic will be detoured using 8 Mile Road, M-1 (Woodward Avenue), and Square Lake Road. By 5 a.m. Monday, March 9, two lanes of the freeway will reopen in each direction between Adams Road and 8 Mile Road, MDOT said.

Going forward, there will be lanes blocked along the stretch for the rest of the year.

Per usual, all work depends on the weather.

This past weekend, northbound I-75 lanes closed from 8 Mile Road to Square Lake Road while the southbound lanes closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road.

MORE: MDOT already warning drivers about how bad I-75 traffic will be in Oakland County this summer