Teenage girl missing after parents tried to pick her up from Detroit school

DETROIT – A 15-year-old girl is missing after her parents tried to pick her up from school Monday in Detroit and she didn’t come out, police said.

Samyra Roberts was last seen Monday in the 4800 block of Oakland Boulevard, according to authorities.

Her parents said when they went to pick Samyra up from school, she didn’t come out. They’re worried because they haven’t seen or heard from their daughter since, officials said.

Samyra is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 122 pounds and has a dark complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an orange butterfly, a gray shirt with the words “baby girl” written on it, blue jeans, black shoes and sunglasses, according to authorities.

She is in good physical and mental condition, family members said.

Anyone who has seen Samyra or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.