Celebrate the grand opening of the Southfield Blaze Pizza with free food -- Here’s how

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – In celebration of the new Blaze Pizza opening in Southfield this week, the restaurant is giving away free pizzas.

The eatery’s grand opening is Thursday. Diners who come in Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. can get a free 11-inch build-your-own pizza. All you have to do is download the Blaze Pizza app.

The location will include 11-inch personal pizzas and 14-inch shareable pizzas.

Blaze includes a variety of toppings, as well as options for those with dietary restrictions, including gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

“Our pizza is aimed at consumers that don’t just want convenience, but also seek customization and fresher, healthier and artisanal options in their food choices,” said Mandy Shaw, Blaze CEO “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait -- whether dining in or getting it delivered.”

Blaze offers dine-in, carryout and delivery. The new location is at 28674 Telegraph Road.