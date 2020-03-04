45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

45ºF

Local News

Detroit breaks ground on new project to upgrade neighborhood water, sewer systems

Old systems being replaced

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit Water And Sewerage, Detroit, Mike Duggan, Rosedale Park, Cornerstone Village, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Water, Detroit Development, Infrastructure

DETROIT – Detroit broke ground Wednesday on a project to upgrade water and sewer systems in the city’s neighborhoods.

Cornerstone Village and Rosedale Park will be the first neighborhoods to benefit from the upgrades. The project will take two years to complete.

The Department of Water and Sewerage was looking for the worst and least reliable parts of the system.

The DWSD plans to use a coordinated approach over the next five years to fix or replace the old systems.

Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: