Detroit breaks ground on new project to upgrade neighborhood water, sewer systems

DETROIT – Detroit broke ground Wednesday on a project to upgrade water and sewer systems in the city’s neighborhoods.

Cornerstone Village and Rosedale Park will be the first neighborhoods to benefit from the upgrades. The project will take two years to complete.

The Department of Water and Sewerage was looking for the worst and least reliable parts of the system.

The DWSD plans to use a coordinated approach over the next five years to fix or replace the old systems.

