Flat Rock family says trusted neighbor used log to peer through window of teenagers’ bathroom

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A Flat Rock family feels victimized and violated after a trusted neighbor was caught using a log to peer through the window of their teenagers’ bathroom, officials said.

Family members said Paul Stabnick lives just down the street in their quiet subdivision. They live right next to Flat Rock Community High School and an elementary school.

The father of two teenagers said he noticed a log kept showing up under his children’s bathroom window. One night he looked out and saw Stabnick there, he said.

He put up a trail camera that captured image after image of Stabnick lurking by the window, climbing up and peering inside the bathroom, according to authorities.

Stabnick is a parole officer for the Michigan Department of Corrections, officials said.

Stabnick pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He could have faced multiple felonies of stalking, voyeurism and peeping.