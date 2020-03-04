WATCH: A look at the remnants of Joe Louis Arena before building comes down Wednesday

DETROIT – Joe Louis Arena has been slowly coming down.

If the weather cooperates Wednesday, the remnants of the former home of the Detroit Red Wings will be taken down.

Drone footage shows what’s left of the arena -- an 880 ton steel truss held up by two towers. That truss will be lowered and taken apart.

The city considered imploding the building, but it could’ve been a risk to water and sewage facilities, as well as the Detroit River, so Joe Louis was instead dismantled.

Watch the drone footage of Joe Louis Arena taken Tuesday afternoon in the video above.