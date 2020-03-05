Video shows final piece of Joe Louis Arena taken down

DETROIT – The final big piece of Joe Louis Arena came down this week.

Crews worked through the night Wednesday to remove an 880-ton steel truss held up by two towers. Timelapse video from our Windsor skycam shows the truss being lowered slowly.

Before the arena demolition finishes, work also needs to be done underneath. The city of Detroit said the full demolition is expected to be complete by the end of May.

Joe Louis Arena opened in 1979. It shuttered in 2017 after hosting decades of hockey games and concerts. The Detroit Red Wings, of course, now have a new home at Little Caesars Arena at Woodward Avenue and I-75.

The video below shows the Joe Louis Arena demolition stage on Jan. 15, 2020:

Here is drone video from earlier this week showing the demolition site: