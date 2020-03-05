Art Van Furniture to begin ‘going-out-of-business’ sales starting Friday

DETROIT – The Warren-based furniture chain Art Van Furniture is planning to close all stores.

The company said Thursday that it plans to close all of its company owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

The company operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors. Levin & Wolf Furniture in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval. Eight Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland and Virginia will also be liquidated.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

The liquidation sales will begin Friday, March 6 at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri, and select Wolf stores in Maryland and Virginia.

“On behalf of the Company we want to offer our sincere appreciation to our employees for their dedication, commitment and hard work. We also want to extend our gratitude to the many customers, vendors, franchisees, charities and communities who have supported these retailers,” continued Charles.

The Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners bought the company in 2017. Crain’s Detroit reported in February that the private equity owner was looking for a possible buyer for the company and might file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Art Van was founded by Art Van Elslander in 1959. The first store was on Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road. Elslander died in 2018.

Today, there are nearly 200 furniture stores operated by Art Van Furniture in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland under the brands of Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.