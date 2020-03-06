Former UAW President Gary Jones expected to plead guilty in corruption case

DETROIT – Local 4 has learned former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is expected to plead guilty to three charges in connection with the UAW corruption case.

Jones is set to appear in federal court March 19, and he’s expected to plead guilty to racketeering, embezzlement and tax evasion.

In the meantime, the United States Attorney’s Office is hinting that the UAW corruption runs so deep it’s considering a takeover.

The union has moved its offices to Southfield after the big fire at Solidarity House. There are still questions about whether the federal government will have taken over the union if and when it returns to the Solidarity House.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider is tipping his hand about his UAW corruption concerns, citing how the previous federal Teamsters takeover had positive results.

“They have had direct democracy, direct elections of officers, and that has worked well for the Teamsters,” Schneider said. “I think that is something we should all pay attention to and could possibly be a good model here.”

Direct democracy is one member, one vote -- something the UAW hasn’t had since its inception. Instead, Jones was chosen by his predecessor, Dennis Williams, and backed by a rubber stamp convention.

Fighting against that and Jones was UAW member Brian Keller.

“I think the feds should throw everything they can at him,” Keller said.

Keller ran for president and was crushed. His right hand at the 2018 convention was UAW protester Omar Guevara.

“It disgusts me because that’s our money being stolen,” Guevara said.

They have been demanding one member, one vote for years, but Keller doesn’t want the feds to take over.

“We should have the members vote, and I think the membership should be able to run it,” Keller said. “They should be voted by the membership.”

UAW officials said the issue of one member, one vote is something that could be done right now. It’s part of the constitution. Members have to have a special constitutional convention to put that into action, which is easier said than done. There isn’t a special constitutional convention planned currently.