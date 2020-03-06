Reading Month: Rhonda visits Barack Obama Leadership Academy

March is Reading Month and all month long we’re stopping by schools and sharing your reading photos.

I read to fourth and fifth graders at Barack Obama Leadership Academy and was greeted by the student council officers.

We had a lot of fun. The academy is an African culture centered school that teaches African principles.

Instead of Mr. and Mrs., the teachers are referred to as Mama and Baba. Mama Flow and Baba Smiths leads the fourth graders. Mama Tretisha and Mama Jazz lead the fifth graders.

I read a book called “Martin’s Big Words." It’s a picture book of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that uses his own works and the students had a very unique way of responding.