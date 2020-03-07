Costco halts free samples over coronavirus concerns
Samples done until outbreak over
DETROIT – Say goodbye to snacking at Costco for a while.
The chain said it is halting all food samples at its United States and China locations over coronavirus concerns. The virus can be caught if it gets into a person’s mouth or nose.
The free samples will be done until the coronavirus outbreak is over.
There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which is highly contagious.
