Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild and breezy with lots of sun

DETROIT – You’ve been reminded enough that I probably don’t have to remind you, but I will: Daylight saving time began at 2 a.m. this morning, so make sure you set your clocks ahead one hour, or you’ll be late for wherever you need to be this morning.

The day ahead will feature lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 50s (that’s 14 to 15 degrees Celsius for our friends across the river in Ontario). However, as I told you last week, winds will pick up Sunday, blowing from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph developing this afternoon. So yes, those upper 50s will be nice, but those winds will temper our enjoyment just a tad.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:32 p.m. notice that we have shifted an hour of daylight from first thing in the morning to the evening!

Becoming partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

After partial sunshine Monday morning, skies become cloudy. Rain should hold off until just after the afternoon rush hour, but keep an eye on our app’s radar in the afternoon just in case the timetable accelerates slightly.

As long as we get that partial sunshine, highs should reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius). South-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Rain reigns Monday night, with very mild lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Tuesday morning and with a bit of luck, perhaps we get a bit of sun late in the day. The passing cold front will limit highs to the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become breezy.

Partly cloudy and colder Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

There’s the chance for some light rain and/or snow showers on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

It looks like mostly morning showers on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

The long range computer models show a large, strong high pressure area north of the Great Lakes, and a storm system passing south of the Great Lakes. Right now, the European and Canadian models agree on the high winning out and that storm staying south of us, thus keeping us dry (at least on Saturday, and possibly also on Sunday), while the American models spins up a much stronger storm and takes it right over us. At this point, I see no reason to deviate from the majority, so I’ll keep next weekend dry, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). This could change, obviously, so stay tuned.