Atwater Brewery named presenting sponsor for 2020 Bayview Mackinac Race

DETROIT – Atater Brewery was named a presenting sponsor Monday for the Bayview Yacht Club’s 2020 Mackinac Race.

This is the race’s 96th consecutive year. Atwater was also named the official malt beverage/beer, hard seltzer and hard cider sponsor of the race.

“In a year in which Bayview Yacht Club is undergoing a historic renovation and rebirth, we are excited to add Atwater Brewery, an iconic Detroit brand, as a sponsor for this year’s Bayview Mackinac Race," said Ryan Farrell, 2020 Bayview Yacht Club commodore in a statement. As we look to the 100th consecutive Race, we are looking to build long-term affiliations that make sense financially, align with our core philosophy, and will make good long-term partners. In Mark Rieth and Atwater Brewery, we believe we have found one.”

Atwater brews its product in Detroit’s Rivertown district. It was founded in 1997.

“Atwater Brewery and the Bayview Mackinac Race are both Pure Michigan and Pure Detroit all the way,” said Atwater owner Mark Rieth in a statement. “Becoming a presenting sponsor of this great race is our way of not just supporting these elite sailors, but also supporting all Michiganders who enjoy the state’s waterways. Whatever the occasion, Atwater is all about having fun and drinking responsibly.”

The race is scheduled for July 11 in Port Huron.