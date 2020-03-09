Wayne State asks some students to self-quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Wayne State University has requested that students who return to Michigan from several countries self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The school is currently on spring break. Students who visited any countries with level 2 and 3 travel advisories must self-quarantine for 14 days. China, Italy Iran and South Korea currently have level 2 and 3 advisories. This includes students who had stopovers in one of those nations.

Students who had direct contact with someone who was confirmed to have coronavirus must also self-quarantine. Students are asked to contact the Campus Health Center at 313-577-5041 or their primary care provider to let health officials know when their quarantine begins.

Students who traveled to states that have had confirmed cases of the virus are asked to monitor their health and contact the Campus Health Center or their doctor if they have fever or respiratory symptoms.