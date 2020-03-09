Woman found shot and killed in parking lot in Warren in possible robbery

WARREN, Mich. – A woman has been found shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot in Warren.

Police are on the scene on Hoover near I-696.

Investigators told Local 4 people working the overnight shift in Rue 21 heard gunshots around 2 a.m. and looked outside, seeing a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and coming to rest in a corner of the parking lot close to Hoover.

The woman, in her early 40s, was found dead inside. Investigators said this is a possible robbery.

Police said the woman is the mother of an employee who works at Rue 21 and was there to pickup her daughter after working an overnight stocking shift.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.