$2,500 reward offered for information on murder of man found in Detroit field

Victim’s red 2013 Ford Taurus still missing

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Roberto Ayala. (Crime Stoppers of Michigan.)

DETROIT – A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man whose body was left burning in a vacant Detroit field on the city’s southwest side.

The body of Robert Ayala Jr. was found in the field at 23rd and Poplar on Oct. 30, 2018.

His 2013 Ford Taurus pictured below is missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

The victim's 2013 Ford Taurus pictured above is still missing. (Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

