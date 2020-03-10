$2,500 reward offered for information on murder of man found in Detroit field

DETROIT – A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man whose body was left burning in a vacant Detroit field on the city’s southwest side.

The body of Robert Ayala Jr. was found in the field at 23rd and Poplar on Oct. 30, 2018.

His 2013 Ford Taurus pictured below is missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.