Detroit casinos report significant increases in revenue

DETROIT – The Detroit casinos reported aggregate revenue of $121.7 million during February, topping February 2019 revenue by 6.3 percent. February revenue was up 1.5 percent from January results, and revenue rose 6.7 percent during the first two months of 2020 as compared with the same months last year.

Compared with February 2019 results, MGM Grand Detroit’s monthly revenue rose 6.4 percent to $52.6 million. MotorCity Casino recorded $40.5 million in revenue for a 4.7 percent increase from the same month last year. Greektown Casino reported $28.6 million in monthly revenue for an 8.3 percent increase compared with February 2019 numbers.

Market shares for February were:

MGM Grand Detroit, 43 percent

MotorCity Casino, 33 percent

Greektown Casino, 24 percent

During February, the three Detroit casinos paid $9.9 million in gaming taxes to the state of Michigan compared with $9.3 million for the same period last year.

The three Detroit casinos reported submitting $14.5 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit during February.

