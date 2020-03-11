Eastern Michigan University classes to be held online due to coronavirus concerns

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University announced all classes will be held online through at least the end of the month because of coronavirus concerns.

All in-person classes will be suspended beginning Thursday and online classes will start Monday. Classes are tentatively scheduled to be held in-person again April 1, but that could change.

Students are encouraged to return home while classes are held online. For students who stay on campus, the residence halls and dining facilities will remain open. Students who are staying must register here by Saturday so the school is aware and can make sure appropriate facilities are available.

All school events are canceled through the end of March.

International travel is also being suspended, and nonessential university travel domestically is suspended.