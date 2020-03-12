50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

50ºF

Local News

California’s Disneyland Park closing amid coronavirus outbreak

No cases reported at park

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Disneyland, Disney, California, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, National, Health, Disney California Adventure, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19
photo
(Tom Arthur via Wikimedia Commons)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disney announced Thursday that it is closing its California parks over coronavirus concerns.

According to a statement from Disney, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close Saturday morning and remain closed through the end of the month. The hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

VIEW: Event cancellations, school closures

Downtown Disney will remain open.

There have been no cases reported at Disneyland Resort, but the closure is in response to an executive order by the state’s governor, as well as health concerns about the contagious virus.

Disney noted that cast members will still get paid during this closure.

If you have questions about an upcoming reservation or need to cancel a reservation, contact The Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050.

Read more about coronavirus here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: