California’s Disneyland Park closing amid coronavirus outbreak

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disney announced Thursday that it is closing its California parks over coronavirus concerns.

According to a statement from Disney, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close Saturday morning and remain closed through the end of the month. The hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

There have been no cases reported at Disneyland Resort, but the closure is in response to an executive order by the state’s governor, as well as health concerns about the contagious virus.

Disney noted that cast members will still get paid during this closure.

If you have questions about an upcoming reservation or need to cancel a reservation, contact The Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050.