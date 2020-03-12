MHSAA suspends all winter tournaments due to coronavirus

DETROIT – The Michigan High School Athletic Association is suspending all activities due to coronavirus.

“All MHSAA winter tournaments are suspended, effective immediately and indefinitely due to concerns related to COVID-19. This is a pause in the post-season,” MHSAA said in a tweet. More information is expected shortly.

The decision comes as many schools are preparing for possible coronavirus cases, including training for online class and extensive cleaning programs.

Michigan confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday night, both in Metro Detroit.

