Monster Jam canceled this weekend at Ford Field; rescheduled for July

DETROIT – The Monster Jam scheduled for March 14 and 15 at Ford Field in Detroit has been rescheduled to July 25 and 26, 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Tickets reflecting the March event dates will be honored in July at Ford Field. Seat assignments will remain the same, said event coordinators.

For more information, guests who purchased tickets by phone, Ticketmaster or Ford Field’s website can contact customer service here. Guests who purchased tickets from the Ford Field Box Office can contact customer support here.

Many large events and gatherings have been canceled in Michigan and across the country due to recent coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. However, the Monster Jam show will still go on, according to the event’s PR representatives.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged residents to follow “community mitigation strategies” and avoid large gatherings in a press conference on Wednesday.

Read about the current status of COVID-19 in Michigan today here.