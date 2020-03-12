Monster Jam still happening this weekend in Detroit

DETROIT – The Monster Jam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit at 7 p.m. on March 14 and at 3 p.m. on March 15.

The monster truck racing event takes place annually around the U.S.

Many large events and gatherings have been cancelled in Michigan and across the country due to recent coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. However, the Monster Jam show will still go on, according to the event’s PR representatives.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged residents to follow “community mitigation strategies” and avoid large gatherings in a press conference on Wednesday.

