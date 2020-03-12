43ºF

St. Clair Shores police search for missing 66-year-old woman

Kathleen Treppa last seen at Alternative Adult Day Center

Kathleen Josephine Treppa
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police in St. Clair Shores are searching for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Kathleen Josephine Treppa, 66, was last seen walking away from the Alternative Adult Day Center in St. Clair Shores, according to authorities. Police didn’t say when she was last seen.

She suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and might also have Alzheimer’s disease, according to officials.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing an aqua green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5305.

