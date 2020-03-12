These Michigan colleges have canceled classes, moved to online instruction due to coronavirus
First cases of virus confirmed in state this week
DETROIT – After the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan, colleges have started canceling classes and shifting to online instruction.
MORE: First 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan: What we know, don’t know
Some schools are temporarily moving to online classes, while others will have all classes through the end of the semester taught online.
Check the list of class changes and cancellations below. (Click the school name for additional changes schools have made regarding events, travel restrictions and more.)
Central Michigan University
When spring break ends, classes will be held online through March 20.
Eastern Michigan University
In-person classes will be suspended beginning Thursday. Online classes will begin Monday until at least April 1.
Lawrence Technological University
Spring break is extended through March 22. When school resumes, classes will be held online through March 28. At that time, students can get further instructions on the Canvas website.
Macomb Community College
In-person classes are canceled through March 22 while the school transitions to online instruction. Current online classes and offsite clinical rotations will not be impacted.
Michigan State University
All classes will be held online until April 20.
Michigan Technological University
Classes will be held online beginning March 16 through at least April 17.
Oakland University
In-person classes are suspended and will be replaced by online classes March 16. Online instruction will be used through the end of the semester, which is April 25.
University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
Classes will be canceled March 11-13. All classes after that will be held online through April 21, the last day of the semester.
University of Michigan-Dearborn
Classes will be canceled March 11-13 for professors to transition to remote teaching methods. All classes after that will be held online through April 17.
Wayne State University
All classes are canceled until March 23. The school is working to figure out how to limit in-person instruction. Students will be provided further information this week.
