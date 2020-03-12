These Michigan colleges have canceled classes, moved to online instruction due to coronavirus

DETROIT – After the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan, colleges have started canceling classes and shifting to online instruction.

Some schools are temporarily moving to online classes, while others will have all classes through the end of the semester taught online.

Check the list of class changes and cancellations below. (Click the school name for additional changes schools have made regarding events, travel restrictions and more.)

When spring break ends, classes will be held online through March 20.

In-person classes will be suspended beginning Thursday. Online classes will begin Monday until at least April 1.

Spring break is extended through March 22. When school resumes, classes will be held online through March 28. At that time, students can get further instructions on the Canvas website.

In-person classes are canceled through March 22 while the school transitions to online instruction. Current online classes and offsite clinical rotations will not be impacted.

All classes will be held online until April 20.

Classes will be held online beginning March 16 through at least April 17.

In-person classes are suspended and will be replaced by online classes March 16. Online instruction will be used through the end of the semester, which is April 25.

Classes will be canceled March 11-13. All classes after that will be held online through April 21, the last day of the semester.

Classes will be canceled March 11-13 for professors to transition to remote teaching methods. All classes after that will be held online through April 17.

All classes are canceled until March 23. The school is working to figure out how to limit in-person instruction. Students will be provided further information this week.