Detroit public schools to change food distribution program because workers keep getting sick

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community district is making changes to its program distributing food to students during the coronavirus shutdown because workers keep getting sick.

According to a release Monday from DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order has led to employees working at the distribution sites feeling uncomfortable with the way the operation is run.

“More and more employees are becoming ill,” the release says.

Vitti said the current structure of the distribution program will be discontinued after Monday.

“We are re-assessing how to provide meals to students that ensures everyone’s health,” Vitti said. "We will inform everyone of the new system of distribution shortly.”

How it worked

With the old program, students were able to pick up breakfast and/or lunch from select buildings during the morning and afternoon Monday through Friday.

Students wouldn’t eat at the buildings, but they could pick up food there, school officials said.

DPSCD was also delivering meals to medically fragile students at their homes, Vitti said.