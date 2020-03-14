Ingham County Sheriff, police to enforce ban on large gatherings amid coronavirus concerns

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a statewide ban on all events and gatherings of 250 or more people on Thursday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The executive order took effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will last until 5 p.m. on April 5. K-12 schools will also close under this order starting March 16 through April 5.

Law enforcement officers in Ingham County are committed to enforcing the executive order to stop the spread of the virus, officials said. Those who disregard the ban could face a misdemeanor that includes up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200, according to officials.

“I urge everyone to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 including adhering to the Governor’s Executive Order,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “In addition to avoiding large gatherings, people should continue to follow other precautions such as washing hands, not touching their face, and disinfecting surfaces.”

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

