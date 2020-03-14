Coronavirus cases in Michigan more than double in 24 hours

DETROIT – Michigan officials are escalating their response to coronavirus as we continue to see the number of confirmed cases rise.

On Friday evening officials announced that there were 25 cases of coronavirus in the state. Earlier in the day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered a temporary ban on all events with over 250 people.

She also announced temporary restrictions for entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities. Those restrictions go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

On Thursday, Whitmer closed all K-12 schools from Monday until Sunday, April 5. Child care facilities are expected to remain open.

Business have started to shift workers to work remotely from home. This is all being done in an attempt to flatten the curve of the virus. If we succeed in flattening the curve, the virus will spread to a similar amount of people but over a longer amount of time -- posing less of a risk of overwhelming hospitals.

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 10 Michigan counties: Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, Kent, Bay, Charlvenoix, Ingham, Macomb, Montcalm, and St Clair.

The state is waiting on results from 26 other tests. So far, 205 people have tested negative.

Michigan has set up a coronavirus hotline to answer questions and direct people to resources. Beaumont Health has also launched a hotline. Before you go to an emergency room, if you think you have symptoms, you should call the hotline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 1,629 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 41 deaths.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

