Member of University of Michigan-Dearborn community tests positive for coronavirus

DEARBORN, Mich. – A member of the University of Michigan-Dearborn community tested positive for coronavirus, the school confirmed Sunday.

According to an email from school officials, the sick person has been self-isolating, and measures are being taken to determine who the person may have had contact with.

Cleaning efforts will be increased at the university, and all classes will be held remotely beginning Monday.