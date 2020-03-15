State leaders address Michigan governor’s ban on public events over 250 people, price gouging amid virus outbreak
33 confirmed cases of virus in Michigan
MICHIGAN – State leaders including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be holding a press conference to address Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on public events of over 250 people and price gouging amid the coronavirus outbreak.
There are currently 33 confirmed virus cases in Michigan with the number expected to climb over time.
