Michigan announced 8 new positive COVID-19 cases, 33 cases total
Virus outbreak leads to cancellation of weekend events across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan Health officials announced Saturday night eight adults tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
READ: VIEW: Possible Metro Detroit coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations
The new cases include:
- Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
- Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.
- Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
- Washtenaw County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
