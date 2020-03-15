Michigan announced 8 new positive COVID-19 cases, 33 cases total

DETROIT – Michigan Health officials announced Saturday night eight adults tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The new cases include:

Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.

Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.

Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.