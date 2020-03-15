32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Local News

Michigan announced 8 new positive COVID-19 cases, 33 cases total

Virus outbreak leads to cancellation of weekend events across Metro Detroit

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Health, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan Event Changes, Coronavirus Cases, Michigan, Detroit, Macomb County, Oakland County, Wayne County, Pandemic
A virus
A virus (WDIV)

DETROIT – Michigan Health officials announced Saturday night eight adults tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

READ: VIEW: Possible Metro Detroit coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations

The new cases include:

  • Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.
  • Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
  • Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.
  • Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.
  • Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
  • Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.
  • Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.
  • Washtenaw County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

RELATED:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: