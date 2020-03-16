MGM Grand Detroit, Greektown Casino, Motor City Casino and Caesars Windsor to close for at least two weeks

MGM Grand Detroit, Motor City Casino and Greektown Casino will all close for at least two weeks due the coronavirus crisis beginning Monday.

Motor City released this statement:

Based on the Michigan Gaming Control Board’s order, MotorCity Casino will be closing to the general public tomorrow, March 16, 2020 at 12 noon. As of right now, we will be closed for 14 days.

The hotel will remain open, offering its luxury accommodations to those who need a respite during these unprecedented times.

We will provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, please stay healthy and safe.

MGM Grand released this statement:

In compliance with the Michigan Gaming Control Board's order, MGM Grand Detroit will temporarily suspend operations by 5:00pm, March 16. It is anticipated that it will remain closed for two weeks, at which time the status will be re-evaluated.



March 16, 2020

Governor Whitmer announced the temporary closure last Sunday night. The order comes from the Gaming Control Board. The board does not control the 24 Tribal casinos in Michigan. Some are making their own choises to close or make other changes because of the virus.

Across the Detroit River, Caesar’s Windsor is closing Monday and rescheduling concerts planned there over the next few weeks.

Caesar’s released this statement:

At Caesars Windsor, the health, safety and well-being of our employees and guests are our highest priority. With OLG’s recent announcement, we are working on an orderly shutdown based on the recommendation of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to temporarily close until further notice. The shutdown will start with the closure of the gaming floor at 4:00 am Monday, March 16 and will have all hotel guests departing by 12:00 pm Monday, March 16.