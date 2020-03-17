DDOT bus drivers refusing to drive routes with coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – There are Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus drivers refusing to drive routes Tuesday morning due to coronavirus concerns.

The drivers say they have concerns about the pandemic that are not being addressed. They are citing the Michigan governor’s order that disallows more than 10 people in a gathering at a time.

“They’ve already said not more than 10 people in a setting. I carry 75 people at a time, on a bus yesterday standing up around me. No hand sanitizer, no gloves from the department,” said Schetrone Collier, a DDOT bus driver.

Not a single bus had left the Wabash Street garage on Detroit’s west side as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was a similar scene at the St. Jean garage on the east side.