Detroit Symphony Orchestra offers free access to streaming archive amid coronavirus outbreak
DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is offering free access to its on-demand video streaming archive of past performances amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The DSO has been forced to cancel live concerts and events following recommendations from health officials.
The streaming service includes archived Live from Orchestra Hall webcasts of Classical Series performances. It also includes the Classroom Edition expansion, which webcasts concerts designed for schoolchildren.
The streaming service, DSO Replay, is traditionally offered as a benefit for people who donate $50 per year or more to the DSO’s annual fund. That fee has been waived. The DSO expects to add web-based “live” concert experiences.
You don’t need an account to watch the content.
DSO Reply Highlights:
- The 2019-2020 Classical Series opener, featuring a complete re-creation of the first program performed at Orchestra Hall in 1919 — including Beehtoven’s Fifth Symphony — in honor of the venue’s centennial (WATCH)
- Jader Bignamini’s first program with the DSO after being announced as the orchestra’s next Music Director, featuring Augustin Hadelich in Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique (WATCH)
- John Williams selections from the October 23, 2019 program A Century of Pops, a free concert in honor of Orchestra Hall’s 100th birthday (WATCH)
- Juanjo Mena conducts Schubert’s Ninth Symphony in a program also including James Ehnes as featured soloist in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto (WATCH)
- Saxophone great Branford Marsalis is featured soloist in Gabriel Prokofiev’s (grandson of Sergei Prokofiev) Saxophone Concerto, conducted by Andrey Boreyko (WATCH)
- Russian piano star Daniil Trifonov performs his own Piano Concerto, conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero (WATCH)
