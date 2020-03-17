Detroit Symphony Orchestra offers free access to streaming archive amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is offering free access to its on-demand video streaming archive of past performances amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The DSO has been forced to cancel live concerts and events following recommendations from health officials.

The streaming service includes archived Live from Orchestra Hall webcasts of Classical Series performances. It also includes the Classroom Edition expansion, which webcasts concerts designed for schoolchildren.

The streaming service, DSO Replay, is traditionally offered as a benefit for people who donate $50 per year or more to the DSO’s annual fund. That fee has been waived. The DSO expects to add web-based “live” concert experiences.

You don’t need an account to watch the content.

DSO Reply Highlights: